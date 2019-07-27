Dragons swept by Loons with 1-0 loss

DAYTON, Ohio – The Great Lakes Loons broke a scoreless tie in the top of the 10th inning and held off the Dayton Dragons in the bottom of the frame to earn a 1-0 win and complete a sweep of the three-game series.

All three games in the series were tied in the ninth inning, and two of the three games went to extra innings before a run was scored. The Dragons were shutout over the final 15 innings of the series.

Dayton starting pitcher Connor Curlis was sensational, tossing seven scoreless innings to match the team’s season high for most innings pitched in a game. Curlis allowed six hits and one walk with two strikeouts.

But the Dragons could not push across a run to support Curlis’ efforts. They had a chance in the bottom of the ninth inning to win the game, getting singles in the inning from Cameron Warren and Juan Martinez and a passed ball that left runners at second and third with two outs. But Miguel Hernandez grounded out to shortstop to end the threat.

In the top of the 10th, Great Lakes started with their free runner at second base, and pushed him in to score with an infield ground out and a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

The Dragons started the bottom of the 10th with their free runner at second, but Nate Scantlin grounded out to short with the runner holding at second, and Randy Ventura struck out. Michael Siani walked, and a wild pitch advanced the tying run to third base. But Mariel Bautista hit a soft looping liner that was caught by the Loons shortstop going out into shallow left field to end the game.

Dragons reliever Andy Fisher (0-1) was the hard-luck loser. He tossed three innings, allowing only an unearned run on one hit with no walks and one strikeout.

The Dragons had six hits. Cameron Warren was 2 for 4 to lead the way.

Up Next: The Dragons (14-19, 42-61) travel to Fort Wayne to meet the TinCaps (11-22, 44-57) in a three-game series starting Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. Eduardo Salazar (4-2, 4.55) will start for the Dragons on Saturday against Fort Wayne’s Efraín Contreras (4-4, 3.51).