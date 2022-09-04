DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Chase Petty fired five shutout innings to earn his first career victory, Michel Triana hit home runs in both games on the day, and Noelvi Marte reached base seven straight times as the Dayton Dragons swept a doubleheader from the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Sunday afternoon on the final home date of the season for the Dragons.

Dayton won the first game 8-7 and took game two 7-0.

A crowd of 8,353 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. They finished the home season with an attendance total of 435,993 and an average of 7,786 per home date.

Doubleheader Recap: In the first game, Cedar Rapids scored three runs in the top of the first inning before the Dragons responded by scoring the next eight runs of the game. Tyler Callihan blasted a three-run home run in the fourth to break a 3-3 tie and give the Dragons a 6-3 lead. Michel Triana hit a long home run in the fifth as the Dragons added two more runs in the inning to jump ahead 8-3. The Dragons took that five-run lead to the final inning, the seventh, before Cedar Rapids scored four runs against reliever Miguel Medrano to make it 8-7. Dragons closer Donovan Benoit came out of the bullpen to retire the only batter he faced to end the game and earn his 12th save.

Mat Nelson had three hits including a double to pace a 10-hit Dragons attack in the first game. Jay Allen II had two hits, two runs scored, two runs batted in, and a stolen base. Noelvi Marte had a hit, three walks, two runs scored, and an RBI.

In the second game, Chase Petty threw just 52 pitches over five shutout innings, retiring 15 of the 17 batters he faced. Petty allowed two hits and no walks with two strikeouts to earn the win.

The Dragons scored five runs in the second inning to take a commanding lead, getting a two-run double by Austin Hendrick and a two-run single from Marte in the inning. Michael Trautwein added a run-scoring single. Triana hit a two-run home run in the sixth, his second homer of the day and fifth of the season, to close out the scoring.

The Dragons finished the second game with nine hits. Marte was 3 for 4. Callihan was 2 for 2 with a triple, single, and two walks.

Notes: The Dragons earned their fourth doubleheader sweep of the season as they took five-of-six in the series with Cedar Rapids…The Dragons have scored 75 runs over their last 10 games, winning nine…The Dragons stole six bases in the doubleheader and have 33 over their last 10 games.

The Dragons are 13-3 over their last 16 games. They are 64-59 over the full season and 25-32 in the second half. Cedar Rapids fell to 70-56 overall and 27-33 in the second half.

Up Next: The Dragons do not play on Monday. They will open a six-game series in Lansing, Michigan against the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. Javi Rivera (1-0, 3.86) will start for the Dragons.