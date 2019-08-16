Dragons suffer 5-1 loss at Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Bowling Green pitchers Miller Hogan and Michael Costanzo combined to scatter six hits without allowing a walk as the Hot Rods topped the Dayton Dragons 5-1 on Thursday night. The two clubs have split the first two games of the three-game series that will conclude on Friday night in Bowling Green.

Bowling Green’s Ford Proctor got the scoring started with a two-run home run in the third inning. Dayton’s Juan Martinez responded with a solo homer in the fourth, his seventh home run of the year, to make it 2-1. But the Dragons were shutout over the rest of the night, collecting just one hit after the fifth inning. Bowling Green took command with three runs in the sixth to close out the scoring.

Dragons starting pitcher Lyon Richardson (2-9) was charged with the loss. He worked five innings and allowed two runs on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Richardson left the game trailing 2-1.

Dragons reliever Carlos Machorro returned to the club to pitch for the first time in 24 days. He threw 40 pitches in one inning of work, allowing three runs on three hits with two walks and one strikeout. Moises Nova fired two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk with three strikeouts.

Juan Martinez led the Dragons offensively with the home run and a single, going 2 for 4.

Up Next: The Dragons (22-30, 50-72) close out the three-game series at Bowling Green on Friday at 7:35 p.m. (EDT) against the Hot Rods (31-21, 70-52). Connor Curlis (4-4, 2.47) will start for the Dragons against Bowling Green’s Alan Strong (8-4, 3.06).