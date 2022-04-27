Fort Wayne, Ind.—Alex McGarry hit a solo home run and four Dayton pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout as the Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 2-0 on Wednesday night. After a 4-0 win in Fort Wayne Tuesday, the Dragons have notched back-to-back shutout victories for the first time since April 29, 2017 when they swept a doubleheader from Great Lakes without allowing a run.

The Dragons have won four straight games and 10 of their last 11. They improved their record to 13-4 on the season and opened a three-game lead over Fort Wayne in the Midwest League’s East Division.

Game Recap: McGarry broke a scoreless tie with a long home run to right field to start the fourth inning. It was his sixth home run of the season, just one off the league lead.

The Dragons held that 1-0 lead until they added an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning. Jack Rogers walked to start the inning, went to second on a balk, and advanced to third on McGarry’s single to left. With one out, Elly De La Cruz hit a bouncer to shortstop that was mishandled for an error, though De La Cruz was credited with a run batted in as Rogers scored on the play to make it 2-0.

Meanwhile, Dayton starting pitcher Bryce Bonnin, in his first game of the season, tossed four innings, topping out at 97 mph with his fastball. He allowed two hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Dragons relievers Spencer Stockton (2-0) and Jack Gilbert followed Bonnin, each retiring all six batters faced. Donovan Benoit entered the game to pitch the bottom of the ninth and notched a strikeout to start the inning before a batter reached on an error to bring the tying run to the plate. Benoit surrendered a base hit to put runners at first and second with one out, but he got a strikeout and a ground out to shortstop to end the game and earn his third save.

Notes: Fort Wayne entered the series leading the league in runs scored, but Dayton pitchers have tossed 18 scoreless innings in the series, allowing just five hits…The Dragons are 9-0 on the year in games decided by two runs or less…The game was played in just two hours, 11 minutes.

Up Next: The Dragons battle Fort Wayne in the third game of the series on Thursday at 7:05 pm at Parkview Field. James Proctor (1-0, 3.00) will start for Dayton against San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell, who will start for Fort Wayne on a major league injury rehab assignment. Dayton returns home to begin a six-game set with Lake County on Tuesday, May 3 at Day Air Ballpark. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.