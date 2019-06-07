Dragons stay hot extend win streak to 4 with 9-3 win over WhiteCaps

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comstock Park, MICHIGAN (WDTN) - Michael Siani became the first Dayton player to collect four hits in a game this season as the Dragons defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps 9-3 on Thursday night. The victory extended the Dragons winning streak to four straight games and gave them their first sweep of a regular season series in West Michigan since July 4-6, 2010.

Siani led a 13-hit Dayton attack, going 4 for 5 with three runs scored, two runs batted in, and two stolen bases. Miguel Hernandez had three hits, and Miles Gordon collected two hits while driving in three runs.

The Dragons utilized their running game to produce a run in the top of the first inning. Siani singled to start the game and stole second. Gordon lined a single to right to drive in Siani to make it 1-0. Gordon then stole second and third, but the next three Dayton hitters were all strikeout victims to end the threat.

West Michigan scored three unearned runs in the second inning, taking advantage of an error by Dragons starting pitcher Jhon De Jesus that opened the door to a big inning. West Michigan had three hits in the frame and one run scored on a passed ball.

The Dragons battled back to tie the game in the fifth with a two-out rally. With the bases empty, Carlos Rivero walked to break a string of 11 straight batters retired by West Michigan starting pitcher Wilkel Hernandez. Siani singled off the pitcher's glove to move Rivero to second. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third, and Gordon blooped a hit to left to drive in Rivero and Siani to tie the game at 3-3.

The Whitecaps loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth, but Dragons reliever Adrian Rodriguez worked out of the jam to keep the game tied.

The Dragons broke the tie in the top of the seventh. Hernandez singled off the glove of the third baseman, went to second on Rivero's sacrifice, and scored on a base hit to right by Siani to give the Dragons a 4-3 lead.

The Dragons exploded for five runs in the eighth as they sent 10 batters to the plate to take a commanding 9-3 lead. Hernandez had a run-scoring double in the inning and Siani and Pabel Manzanero each had RBI singles to give the Dragons a 9-3 lead and close out the scoring.

De Jesus worked the first five innings and recovered after the three-run second. He allowed six hits and three unearned runs with no walks and three strikeouts.

Rodriguez (2-2) replaced De Jesus to start the sixth and pitched out of trouble in back-to-back innings to earn the win. He did not allow a run over his two innings in the game, surrendering two hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Carlos Machorro worked the final two innings, retiring all six batters he faced with two strikeouts.

Notes: The Dragons 13 hits was a season high on the road. They have had 13 hits at home two times…Dragons pitchers allowed just two earned runs in 27 innings in the series…Prior to Thursday's game, the Dragons received relief pitcher Carlos Machorro from Advanced-A Daytona, after he had been transferred from Dayton to Daytona one day earlier. Connor Curlis was assigned to extended spring training.

Up Next: The Dragons (21-39) return home to Fifth Third Field to open a four-game series with the Fort Wayne TinCaps (28-30) on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. Lyon Richardson (0-4, 4.84) will start for the Dragons against Ramon Perez (1-3, 5.67). The homestand will continue with games on every date through Thursday, June 13.

On the Air: All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE AM. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All Saturday and Sunday home games are televised on Dayton's CW (channel 26; Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013).

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.