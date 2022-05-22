DAYTON, Ohio—James Proctor struck out a season-high eight batters over five strong innings and Elly De La Cruz delivered a two-run triple to lead the Dayton Dragons to a 4-2 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon. Quad Cities won the first game 9-2.

A crowd of 8,287 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dragons second game victory gave them a series win over Quad Cities. Dayton won four-of-six in the set with the River Bandits.

With the split, the Dragons record on the season is now 26-12. They are in first place, three and one-half games ahead of second place Great Lakes.

Doubleheader Recap: In game two, the Dragons took a 2-1 lead in the third inning when J.V. Martinez and Michael Trautwein opened the frame with a pair of singles and Elly De La Cruz lined a double over the right fielder’s head with two outs to bring in both runners.

The Dragons added two more in the fourth as Allan Cerda and Ashton Creal both walked before a one-out double by J.V. Martinez drove them both in. Quad Cities closed out the scoring in the sixth on a solo home run by Parker Bates.

James Proctor (3-2) worked five innings to earn the win, allowing one run on five hits with three walks and a season-high eight strikeouts. Carson Rudd pitched a perfect final inning to earn his third save.

Martinez was 2 for 2 with two runs batted in and a run scored for Dayton.

In the first game, Quad Cities broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the fourth inning, then added three more in the fifth to extend their lead to 7-2 before closing out the scoring with two runs in the seventh. Dayton’s only runs came on a first inning two-run home run by Rece Hinds, his fifth homer of the year. Hinds and Allan Cerda each had two hits in the first game.

Up Next: The Dragons do not play on Monday. They open a six-game series and road trip on Tuesday at the West Michigan Whitecaps at 6:05 p.m. Joe Boyle (1-0, 0.65) will start for the Dragons.

The Dragons return home to host the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday, May 31 at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark.