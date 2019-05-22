Dragons split DH with Captains

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DAYTON, Ohio - Morgan Lofstrom hit a home run and drove in four runs to lead the Dayton Dragons to a 7-3 victory over the Lake County Captains and a split of a doubleheader on Tuesday night. The Dragons lost the first game 8-1.

In game two, Dragons starting pitcher James Marinan (2-5) tossed a seven-inning complete game to earn the victory. He allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts. It was the first complete game by a Dayton pitcher in just over a year, since Tyler Mondile pitched a one-hit shutout in the second game of a doubleheader vs. Great Lakes on May 18, 2018.

The Dragons collected a season-high 13 hits in the second game. Lofstrom led the way, going 3 for 3 with a three-run home run and four runs batted in. His homer gave the Dragons a 3-2 lead in the second inning before the Dragons added four more runs in the third. Juan Martinez drove in the first run of the inning with a single, Lofstrom added an RBI hit, and Zeek White delivered a two-run single for his first hit with the Dragons.

Along with Lofstrom’s three hits, Brian Rey had two hits including a double. Martinez and Jay Schuyler also had two hits for Dayton.

Lake County won the first game 8-1. The game began on April 14 and was suspended by rain in the second inning with no score. When the game resumed, Lake County immediately got their offense going, scoring two runs in the second inning, two more in the third, and three in the fourth to build a 7-1 lead. The Dragons only run of the game came in the third inning on a bases-loaded infield single by Mariel Bautista. Dayton finished the game with nine hits including two each by Miguel Hernandez and Juan Martinez.

Notes: Prior to Tuesday’s doubleheader, the Dragons added infielder Dylan Harris and Moises Nova to the roster. Both players had been on the Billings roster. Relief pitcher Carlos Machorro was promoted to Daytona and outfielder/first baseman Shard Munroe was placed on the seven-day disabled list.

Up Next: The Dragons (15-30) host Lake County (26-18) in the fourth game of the series at Fifth Third Field on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Lyon Richardson (0-4, 4.93) will start for the Dragons and be opposed by Lake County’s Alex Royalty (0-2, 6.75). The series will conclude on Thursday.