Eastlake, Ohio—James Proctor tossed five scoreless innings and Nick Quintana hit a home run to lead the Dayton Dragons to a 4-2 victory over the Lake County Captains in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday night. Lake County came back to gain a split by winning the second game 12-5 despite three Dayton home runs.

Proctor allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out five to win his first start of the season. He retired 14 of the last 16 batters he faced.

Allan Cerda tripled off the right-center field fence in the second inning and scored on a wild pitch to give the Dragons the lead. Quintana’s home run in the fourth made it 3-0, and after Lake County pulled to within a run by scoring twice in the sixth, Dayton’s Elly De La Cruz drove in a run in the seventh with a two-out single to make it 4-2. Donovan Benoit pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh to earn his first career save.

In the second game, Lake County’s Joe Naranjo hit two home runs and drove in six runs. Dayton connected on three homers including a solo shot by Alex McGarry and two-run home runs by De La Cruz and Garrett Wolforth, but the Captains collected 15 hits in a 12-5 win. Dragons starting pitcher Thomas Farr was charged with the loss in his first outing of the season, working three and one-third innings and allowing six runs on seven hits.

Notes: The Dragons began the day with two home runs on the season over their first four games but hit four in the doubleheader including two in one inning in game two. McGarry’s homer was his second of the year as he took the team lead…Proctor became the fourth Dragons starting pitcher to allow one run or less over the club’s first six games.

Up Next: The Dragons (3-3) play at Lake County (4-2) on Friday night at 6:35 p.m. in the fourth game of the six-game series. Connor Phillips (1-0, 0.00), picked up in the March trade that sent former Dragon Jesse Winker to Seattle, will start for the Dragons against Lake County’s Gavin Williams, a first round draft pick in 2021 by Cleveland. The Dragons will play a doubleheader at Lake County on Saturday at 12:05 p.m.

Dayton returns home to Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Tuesday, April 19 when they host the West Michigan Whitecaps at 7:05 p.m.