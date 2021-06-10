Dragons slam Loons for 3rd straight win

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Alex McGarry hit a first inning grand slam home run and four Dayton pitchers combined to scatter six hits as the Dragons defeated the Great Lakes Loons 6-3 on Thursday night. The win was the Dragons third straight in the series.

After being forced to overcome big, early deficits in the first two games of the series, the Dragons enjoyed a first inning lead. After Jacob Hurtubise was hit by a pitch, Quincy McAfee singled, and Francisco Urbaez walked to load the bases, McGarry blasted a grand slam home run to right field to give the Dragons a 4-1 lead.

Great Lakes scored one run in the top of the fifth before the Dragons tallied one in the bottom of the same inning. Urbaez singled to start the inning and went to third on a double by McGarry. Miguel Hernandez bounced a single over the head of the first baseman to bring in Urbaez and make it 5-2. Great Lakes scored in the sixth to make it 5-3.

Dayton’s Michael Siani lined a two-out home run to right field in the seventh to extend the Dragons lead to 6-3. It was Siani’s first homer of the year.

Dragons starting pitcher Noah Davis worked four innings before coming out of the game with a pitch count of 82. He allowed one run on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Sam Hellinger replaced Davis to start the fifth and work an inning and two-thirds, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

Jacques Pucheu replaced Hellinger with a runner at third and two outs in the sixth and worked out of trouble before pitching a scoreless seventh and getting the first two outs in the eighth. Braxton Roxby recorded the final four outs of the contest to earn his third save. He struck out three. Hellinger (1-0) was awarded the win.

The Dragons finished the night with 11 hits. McGarry, Hernandez, James Free, and Reniel Ozuna each had two hits. The Dragons stole five bases on the night, matching their season high. Jacob Hurtubise stole two bases, giving him 21 for the year. Hurtubise began the night just four stolen bases behind the national leader across all classifications of Minor League Baseball.

The Race: The Dragons (19-14) remained in first place with the win, one and one-half games ahead of West Michigan in the East Division standings.

Notes: McGarry’s grand slam was the Dragons second of the season, with both coming against Great Lakes. Quincy McAfee hit a grand slam in the first game of the season on May 4 in Midland, Michigan…Dragons relievers have combined to pitch 16 innings in the series while allowing just two runs (one earned run)…Roxby has not allowed a run in 2021, working 13.2 scoreless innings. He has allowed just three hits.

Up Next: Dayton hosts Great Lakes on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the fourth game of the six-game series. Graham Ashcraft (3-1, 3.58) will start for the Dragons against Bobby Miller (0-0, 1.26).

For ticket information, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com.

On the Air: Dragons games Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be televised on Dayton’s CW (channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on 980 WONE AM Fox Sports. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.