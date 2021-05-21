Dragons shutout at South Bend 5-0

South Bend, INDIANA (WDTN) – The South Bend Cubs scored four runs in the third inning and shut down the Dayton offense on four hits as they defeated the Dragons 5-0 on Friday night. The two clubs have split the first four games of the six-game series.

The Cubs took advantage of a Dayton error in the third inning that extended the frame, and Cubs designated hitter Yonathan Perlaza belted a two-out, two-run home run that gave South Bend a 4-0 lead. Meanwhile, South Bend starting pitcher Ryan Jensen, the Chicago Cubs first round draft pick in 2019, allowed only one batter to reach base over five innings to earn the win.

Dragons starter Lyon Richardson (1-1) threw 74 pitches over three innings, working out of jams in the first and second before allowing four unearned runs in the third. He gave up five hits on the night while walking two and striking out four to absorb the loss.

Dragons reliever Sam Hellinger provided one of the year’s top performances out of the bullpen. He fired three scoreless innings, striking out six consecutive batters at one point and a total of seven over his outing. He retired nine of the 10 batters he faced. Jake Gilbert worked the last two innings for the Dragons, allowing a single run in the seventh.

The Dragons offense could never get going. They had only one runner reach second base when Mariel Bautista double to left field in the sixth inning. Juan Martinez, Miguel Hernandez, and Michael Siani each had a single for Dayton. South Bend pitchers walked only one batter and struck out eight.

Despite the loss, the Dragons (10-6) remained in a first place tie with Lake County, who lost to Great Lakes on Friday night.

The Dragons take on the Cubs (6-9) in South Bend on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Eduardo Salazar (1-1, 3.00) will start for the Dragons against South Bend’s Peyton Remy (1-1, 3.68). The game can be heard on radio on WONE 980 AM or via the Dragons Mobile App.

Notes: Dragons first baseman Bren Spillane left the game after one inning after suffering what appeared to be a thumb or wrist injury while playing defense. He was replaced in the second inning by pinch hitter Jonathan Willems.