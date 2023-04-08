Eastlake, Ohio — Blake Dunn blasted a three-run home run to highlight a six-run eighth inning while pitchers Julian Aguiar and Jose Acuna combined to allow just four hits as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Lake County Captains 7-2 on Saturday afternoon.

The win was the Dragons first of the season as they closed out a three-game series at Lake County heading into Tuesday night’s home opener at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District in Dayton.

The Dragons trailed 2-0 through six innings after Lake County took advantage of an error to score two unearned runs in the fourth inning.

In the top of the seventh, after a walk to Trey Faltine and a base hit by Dunn, Jose Serrano delivered a two-out single to right field to bring in one run and make it 2-1.

In the eighth inning, Dunn came to the plate with two men on base and two outs and drilled the first pitch far over the left field fence for a three-run home run that gave the Dragons a 4-2 lead.

The homer was the first of the season for the Dragons.

After Dunn’s homer, Michael Trautwein singled and Serrano added a single to move Trautwein to second. A walk to Justice Thompson loaded the bases, and Austin Callahan walked to force in a run and make it 5-2.

After a pitching change, Mat Nelson ripped a single to right field to drive in both Serrano and Thompson and complete the six-run frame, giving the Dragons a 7-2 lead.

The Dragons got outstanding pitching over the course of the contest. Aguiar started and went five strong innings, striking out nine batters while giving up just three hits and one walk.

Both runs against him were unearned. Acuna went the final four innings, allowing just one hit and one walk but no runs while striking out three to earn the win.

The Dragons collected a season-high nine hits. Dunn was 2 for 4 with a home run, single, and three runs batted in. Serrano had two hits and an RBI.

Trautwein also had two hits and scored a run.

Notes: The Dragons top two prospects suffered injuries in the game and were immediately removed. Jay Allen II suffered what appeared to be a thumb or wrist injury in the first inning as he attempted a head first dive into first base after a ground ball to the first baseman off the line.

Edwin Arroyo left the game in the fourth inning after a base hit down the left field line.

Arroyo pulled up at first base with a leg injury, possibly a quad or hamstring, and was replaced by a pinch runner. No further information on either player was immediately available.

Up Next: The Dragons (0-2) open their home season at Day Air Ballpark on Tuesday, April 11 when they host the Great Lakes Loons at 7:05 p.m. Hunter Parks will start for Dayton.