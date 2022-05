Dayton, Ohio—The Dayton Dragons and Lake County Captains were postponed by rain on Tuesday night at Day Air Ballpark. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 4 at 6:05 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30. The teams will play two seven-inning games on Wednesday.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday’s game should exchange their ticket for another game later this season.

All tickets for Wednesday, May 4 are good for both games of the doubleheader.