Dragons rained out on Saturday night

Sports

by: Tom Nichols

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio – The Dayton Dragons and Lansing Lugnuts were postponed by rain on Saturday night at Day Air Ballpark. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, September 5 at 1:05 p.m. Both games on Sunday are scheduled for seven innings.

Fans with tickets to Saturday’s game should contact the Dragons for ticket exchange options. All tickets for Sunday are good for both games of the doubleheader.

On the Air: Both games on Sunday will be televised on Dayton’s CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Ohio Task Force 1 returns home from Louisiana

'Scissorland': Home where 'Edward Scissorhands' filmed now free museum, screenings to come

Get sweet treats at the Small Business Support Stand in Kettering Saturday

2 NEWS Today Weekend

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Alter Fest returns after year off because of COVID-19

More News