Dragons rained out on Saturday night

DAYTON, Ohio – The Dayton Dragons and Lansing Lugnuts were postponed by rain on Saturday night at Day Air Ballpark. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, September 5 at 1:05 p.m. Both games on Sunday are scheduled for seven innings.

Fans with tickets to Saturday’s game should contact the Dragons for ticket exchange options. All tickets for Sunday are good for both games of the doubleheader.

On the Air: Both games on Sunday will be televised on Dayton’s CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013).