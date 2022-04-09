Dayton, Ohio—The weather did not cooperate for the Dayton Dragons and Fort Wayne TinCaps on Saturday afternoon at Day Air Ballpark. As a result, the game was postponed. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, April 10 at 1:05 p.m. The teams will play two seven-inning games on Sunday.

Fans with tickets to Saturday’s game should exchange their ticket for another game later this season.

All tickets for Sunday, April 10 are good for both games of the doubleheader.

On the Air: Sunday’s doubleheader will be televised on Dayton’s CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013) starting at 1:00 p.m.