DAYTON, Ohio—The Dayton Dragons and Quad Cities River Bandits were postponed by rain on Saturday night at Day Air Ballpark. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, May 22 at 1:05 p.m., with gates opening at noon. The teams will play two seven-inning games on Sunday.

All tickets for Sunday, May 22 are good for both games of the doubleheader.

Fans with tickets to Saturday’s game should exchange their ticket for another game later this season.

Sunday’s first game will be televised on Dayton’s CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013).