Dragons pitchers shut down Lugnuts in 3-1 victory

Dayton, Ohio – Brian Rey went 3 for 3 to raise his average to .406 and Dayton pitchers combined to allow just two hits as the Dragons defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 3-1 on Friday night at Day Air Ballpark. The win improved the Dragons record to 7-3 to match their second best start over the first 10 games in franchise history.

Dragons reliever Eddy Demurias entered the game with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth inning after Lansing had scored once in the frame to trim the Dragons lead to 3-1. Demurias got a strikeout for the second out, then retired Cobie Vance on a groundout to second base on a 3-0 pitch to preserve the win and earn the save.

Dragons starting pitcher Spencer Stockton allowed just one hit and no walks over five scoreless innings to earn the win. Ricky Salinas followed Stockton with three shutout innings, allowing just one base runner while striking out four. The Lugnuts did not advance a runner past first base until the ninth when they scored against Dragons reliever, who hit a batter with one out and then issued three straight walks to force in a run before being replaced by Demurias.

The Dragons took the lead in the fifth inning when Miguel Hernandez lined a double to the fence in left, went to second on a sacrifice by Jacob Hurtubise, and scored on Brian Rey’s sacrifice fly to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead. Dayton added two more runs in the eighth when Hurtubise walked and Rey followed with a single to left. On the play, Hurtubise rounded second and headed for third as the throw from left field came in high and allowed Hurtubise to score with Rey winding up at third. Eric Yang singled to left with two outs to drive in Rey and extend the lead to 3-0.

The Dragons finished the night with six hits including three by Rey, the league leader in home runs and runs batted in. Hurtubise went to the plate three times and had two walks, a sacrifice, and a run scored.

The Dragons win allowed them to remain in a first place tie with Lake County with identical records of 7-3.

The Dragons will host Lansing in the fifth game of the six-game series on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. in at Day Air Ballpark. Lyon Richardson, who was selected as the High-A Central League Pitcher of the Week for the first week of the season after throwing eight scoreless innings, will start for the Dragons against Lansing’s Seth Shuman (0-0, 0.00). The Dragons and Lugnuts have split the first four games of the series.

The game will be televised on Dayton’s CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable Channel 13 or 1013). It can be heard on radio on WONE 980 AM or via the Dragons Mobile App.

Notes: Rey has hit safely in all eight games he has played in this season…Stockton has fired nine and one-third innings on the year without allowing a run, surrendering only three hits and one walk.