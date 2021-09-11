Dragons pitchers shut down Captains in 4-1 win

EASTLAKE, Ohio – Dayton starting pitcher Carson Spiers and relievers Francis Peguero, Spencer Stockton, and Stevie Branche combined to allow just one run on five hits while Allan Cerda and Ivan Johnson belted home runs as the Dragons defeated Lake County 4-1 on Saturday night.

The game was tied 1-1 entering the eighth inning before Dayton took the lead as Cerda singled, went to third on a double by Juan Martinez, and scored on Eric Yang’s sacrifice fly to make it 2-1. Johnson hit a two-run home run in the ninth, his fourth home run with the Dragons, to close out the scoring.

Spiers allowed one run over five innings for the Dragons. Peguero (1-1) tossed two scoreless innings to earn the win. Stockton pitched out of a jam in the eighth to hold the lead, and Branche pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save.

Cerda had two hits including a solo homer in the fifth inning. Michael Siani also had two hits including a double.

The Race: With seven games to play, the Dragons continue to trail Cedar Rapids by four games in the race for the #2 seed in the playoffs. Cedar Rapids defeated Wisconsin on Saturday in 10 innings.

Up Next: The Dragons (59-54) will battle Lake County (60-53) on Sunday night at 6:35 p.m. in the wrap-up to the six-game series and the final road game of the regular season for the Dragons. James Proctor (0-1, 6.48) will start for the Dragons against Lake County’s Mason Hickman (8-7, 4.66).