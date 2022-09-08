LANSING, Michigan (WDTN) – Five Dayton pitchers combined to allow just one unearned run, Tyler Callihan blasted a solo home run, and Austin Hendrick delivered a tie-breaking RBI double as the Dragons defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 3-1 on Thursday night.

The Dragons have won 11 of their last 13 games and 15 of their last 19. The Dragons are 66-60 on the year with three games to play.

Game Recap: Lansing took advantage of two errors in the second inning to push across an unearned run and grab a 1-0 lead, but Dayton pitchers shut them down for the rest of the night.

Dayton’s Tyler Callihan blasted a solo home run in the fourth inning to tie the score. It was Callihan’s third homer in his last nine games and fourth of the season.

In the top of the eighth, Michael Trautwein singled to start the inning, and with one out, Austin Hendrick ripped a double to right-center field. Dragons third base coach Bryan LaHair recognized that the relay throw back to the infield was off target and waved Trautwein around third, and Trautwein scored on a close play to break the tie and give the Dragons a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the ninth, the Dragons loaded the bases with one out on a pair of walks sandwiched around a Justice Thompson single, and Trautwein delivered a sacrifice fly to bring in Michel Triana to make it 3-1.

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar, making just his second Midwest League start, bounced back after a rough first outing last week to toss five strong innings. He allowed four hits and an unearned run with two walks and six strikeouts.

Owen Holt replaced Aguiar to start the sixth and began a succession of four Dragons relievers who each pitched a scoreless inning. After Holt worked the sixth, Braxton Roxby pitched the seventh, Jake Gozzo tossed the eighth, and Vin Timpanelli hurled the ninth. Lansing did not advance a runner past second base against any of the four Dayton relievers. Roxby (3-0) was credited with the win, while Timpanelli earned his second save, striking out three batters in the ninth inning.

The Dragons finished the night with six hits. Callihan was 2 for 4 with the home run. Hendrick had an RBI double, walk, and a stolen base. Trautwein had one hit to extend his hitting streak to five straight games, an RBI, and a run scored.

Up Next: The Dragons play at Lansing again on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. in the fourth game of the six-game series. Sam Benschoter (1-1, 2.57) will start for the Dragons. The series, which continues through Sunday, will conclude the 2022 season.