Dragons open second half with 7-2 win over Lugnuts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) Three Dayton pitchers combined to allow only six hits as the Dragons defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 7-2 on Thursday night in the opener to the Second Half season.

The Dragons collected 11 hits in the victory, their first win in a second half opener since 2015. Jay Schuyler, Pabel Manzanero, Juan Martinez, and Bren Spillane each had two hits.

Dragons relievers Alexis Diaz and Matt Pidich combined for four and one-third innings of one-hit, scoreless baseball to protect an early Dragons lead.

The Dragons got off to a quick start with one run in the second inning. The scoring rally began when Manzanero ripped a double off the center field fence. Spillane’s single off the glove of the shortstop moved Manzanero to third with one out, and Brian Rey followed with a sacrifice fly to center field to bring in the run.

Lansing tied the game with a run in the top of the fourth, but the Dragons responded with two runs in the bottom of the same inning. With two outs and the bases empty, Martinez singled and scored on a double to right by Spillane. Rey singled to left to drive in Spillane and make it 3-1.

Both teams scored a run in the fifth before the Dragons took command of the game in the sixth. The inning started with three consecutive singles by Schuyler, Manzanero, and Martinez to bring in the first run of the frame. Manzanero eventually scored on a wild pitch, and a passed ball brought in Martinez to make it 7-2.

Dragons starting pitcher Lyon Richardson was effective over four and two-thirds innings. He allowed five hits and two runs with two walks and seven strikeouts, throwing 86 pitches. Diaz (6-3) replaced Richardson with a runner at third and two outs in the fifth and worked out of trouble. Diaz left the game after tossing two and one-third scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks without a strikeout.

Pidich entered the game to start the eighth inning and tossed two scoreless innings without surrendering a hit. He walked one and struck out two.

Notes: The Dragons improved their record in the month of June to 12-4…Rey extended his hitting streak to nine straight games, while Randy Ventura saw his 11-game hitting streak end with an 0 for 3 night.

Up Next: The Dragons (1-0, 29-42) host the Lugnuts (0-1, 32-38) in the second game of the Second Half season on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. James Marinan (2-6, 4.90) will start for the Dragons against Lansing’s Cobi Johnson (1-5, 4.80).

