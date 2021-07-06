Dragons open homestand with 2-1 over Whitecaps

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) Mariel Bautista hit a tie-breaking home run and starting pitcher Jacques Pucheu fired six strong innings as the Dayton Dragons defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps 2-1 on Tuesday night in the first game of a six-game set. A crowd of 7,219 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark.

Pucheu (PEE-shew), who pitched as a reliever 11 times this season before moving into the starting rotation on June 23, threw only 67 pitches over six innings, allowing five hits with no walks and five strikeouts. The only run against him came on a solo home run in the third inning by Cooper Johnson.

Dayton scored in the second when Michael Siani was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in Victor Ruiz, who had doubled to start the inning. After Johnson’s homer tied the game in the third, Bautista blasted a home run to left field in the fourth to give Dayton a 2-1 lead. It was Bautista’s first homer of the year.

Jesse Stallings, who joined the Dragons earlier in the day from Goodyear, Arizona, replaced Pucheu to start the seventh inning and tossed a pair of scoreless frames in a set-up role. He allowed two hits and a walk but fielded his position well, starting a double play in the seventh and fielding a grounder to throw out a hitter in the eighth with a man on base.

Daniel Duarte, who joined the Dragons in the last series at Lansing, entered the game to pitch the ninth inning. He got a ground out and strikeout before allowing a two-out double to put the tying run in scoring position. But Duarte induced a game-ending groundout to Ruiz at third to notch his first save.

Dragons pitchers walked only one batter and scattered eight hits. Aside from the Johnson home run, West Michigan did not advance a runner past second base in the game.

Dayton finished with eight hits. Francisco Urbaez and Quin Cotton each had two.

Notes: The Dragons are 9-1 in series openers this season, losing only the first game of a set with Lansing on May 11, the second series of the year. They have won the last eight series openers…The Dragons are 15-9 over their last 24 games…They are 19-8 in games decided by two runs or less…Dayton is 8-1 in home games decided by one run…Stallings was added to the roster on Tuesday while reliever Jake Gilbert was transferred to Goodyear. Outfielder Bren Spillane was placed on the injured list with a sprained thumb.

The Race: The Dragons remained one-half game ahead of Great Lakes in the East Division standings. Lake County is one and one-half games out of first.

Up Next: The Dragons (31-23) host West Michigan (25-28) in the second game of the series at Day Air Ballpark on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. Carson Spiers (1-1, 4.23) will pitch for Dayton against Brendan White (2-1, 2.27).