Dragons open final homestand with 10-2 win over TinCaps

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Michael Siani and Allan Cerda hit home runs and Dayton pitchers combined to shutout Fort Wayne over the first eighth innings as the Dragons defeated the TinCaps 10-2 on Tuesday night. A crowd of 6,715 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark.

Dragons starting pitcher Christian Roa (2-2) had his third straight excellent start in September, tossing five scoreless innings while surrendering five hits with three walks and two strikeouts to earn the win. In September, Roa has given up only one run in 16 innings.

Jake Gilbert followed Roa with two scoreless innings. Ricky Karcher tossed a scoreless eighth inning before allowing two runs in the ninth. Vin Timpanelli recorded the final two outs to close out the game.

The Dragons built a big lead early in the game. Siani homered to lead off the bottom of the first inning, his sixth home run of the season. Cerda hit a solo home run as part of a three-run second, and the Dragons scored five runs in the third, keyed by a three-run double by Matt McLain, to take a 9-0 lead. Dayton added another run in the eighth before Fort Wayne scored two runs in the ninth.

Juan Martinez reached base five times for the Dragons, going 3 for 3 with two walks. Cerda added two hits as part of a nine-hit Dragons attack.

The Dragons need just one win in their final five games to clinch a winning record for the 2021 season.

The Race: With five games to play, the Dragons trail Cedar Rapids by three games in the race for the #2 seed in the playoffs. They are two games out of first place in the East Division (division winner not guaranteed a playoff berth).

Up Next: The Dragons (60-55) host Fort Wayne (54-61) in the second game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. Thomas Farr, called up Monday from Daytona, will make his first start for the Dragons. Farr was the Reds fifth round draft pick in 2021 out of the University of South Carolina.