Dragons nipped Captains 3-2

EASTLAKE, Ohio – The Lake County Captains broke a 2-2 tie with one run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning and held on to defeat the Dayton Dragons 3-2 on Sunday afternoon. The two clubs have split the first two games of the four-game series.

The Dragons jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning before Lake County scored single runs in the third, fourth, and eighth to take the lead. The Dragons had a chance in the ninth inning when Matt Lloyd opened the frame by reaching base on a hit batsman and Jay Schuyler sacrificed him to second. But Lloyd was stranded at second when the next two hitters, Cameron Warren and Miguel Hernandez, both popped out in foul territory to end the game.

In the second inning, Lloyd singled before Warren blasted a two-run home run, his second homer of the year, to give the Dragons a 2-0 lead. But they collected just one more hit over the final seven innings, failing to score again.

Dragons starting pitcher Lyon Richardson matched a career-long with six innings of work, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with three walks and two strikeouts. He left with the score tied, 2-2. Moises Nova walked two batters in the seventh but pitched out of trouble to keep the score tied.

Dragons reliever Kyle Gibson allowed the run in the eighth, giving up an infield single to start the inning, retiring the next two hitters, and then surrendering a double to the gap in right-center to bring in the runner from second and break the tie. He was charged with the loss and fell to 1-1.

Dayton’s Juan Martinez had one of the Dragons four hits to extend his hitting streak to 10 straight games, one short of the team’s 2019 season high of 11 by Randy Ventura.

Up Next: The Dragons (27-35, 55-77) and Captains (30-32, 70-61) will battle again on Monday at 7:00 p.m. in the third game of the four-game series. Jordan Johnson, who is returning from an injury after serving as a starter early this season with the Reds Double-A affiliate, Chattanooga, will start for the Dragons. Lake County will counter with Alex Royalty (5-8, 4.47).