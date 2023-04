DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Last year Bryan LaHair was named the 11th manager in Dragons history and led the team to an up-and-down 67-61 combined record, just missing out on a first-half playoff spot.

LaHair returns to the Dayton dugout for his second season with a wealth of experience and an eye on a championship.

2 Sports Director Jack Pohl sits down with LaHair for an exclusive interview ahead of opening night at Day Air Ballpark.