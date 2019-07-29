Dragons lose to TinCaps 7-1

FORT WAYNE, Indiana – The Fort Wayne TinCaps built a 6-0 lead over the first four innings and cruised to a 7-1 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Sunday afternoon. The Fort Wayne win evened the series at one win apiece heading into Monday night’s finale. The Dragons won the series opener 14-7 on Saturday.

Fort Wayne starting pitcher Cullen Dana worked into the sixth inning, allowing just one run as his team built a comfortable lead. The TinCaps scored three runs in the second inning, three more in the fourth, and one in the fifth to lead 7-0. The Dragons scored their run in the sixth on a wild pitch with the bases loaded.

Dragons starter Jhon De Jesus (2-10) suffered the loss. He worked the first three innings, allowing three runs on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts. De Jesus threw 52 pitches.

Andrew McDonald, just called up from Billings on Saturday, replaced De Jesus to start the fourth. McDonald provided a lengthy outing but allowed four runs in four innings, surrendering eight hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Clate Schmidt tossed one scoreless inning for the Dragons, allowing one hit.

The Dragons finished the day with five hits. Jay Schuyler went 2 for 4 with a double to lead the way.

Up Next: The Dragons (15-20, 43-62) battle the TinCaps (12-23, 45-58) in the rubber match of the three-game series on Monday at 7:05 p.m. Lyon Richardson (2-7, 4.45) will start for the Dragons against Fort Wayne’s Joey Cantillo (7-3, 2.09).

The next home game for the Dragons is Tuesday, July 30 at 7:00 p.m. against the Bowling Green Hot Rods. Cincinnati Reds 2019 first round draft pick Nick Lodolo is expected to start the game for the Dragons.