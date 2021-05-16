Dragons lose to Lugnuts Sunday for series split

DAYTON, Ohio – Four Lansing pitchers combined to allow just four hits as the Lugnuts defeated the Dayton Dragons 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at Day Air Ballpark. The two clubs split the six-game series.

Lansing scored two runs in the fourth inning and added one more in the eighth, taking a 3-0 lead to the bottom of the ninth. Dayton got the tying run to the plate with one out in the ninth when Jacob Hurtubise was hit by a pitch and Brian Rey doubled down the left field line to drive him in to make it 3-1. But Lansing reliever Jack Weisenburger notched back-to-back strikeouts of Michael Siani and Jose Tello to end the game.

Rey collected three more hits to raise his batting average to .450 on the year, the best mark in the High-A Central League. He also leads the league in home runs with six and runs batted in with 16. Rey had three of the Dragons four hits. Mariel Bautista added a double.

Dragons starting pitcher Eduardo Salazar (1-1) was charged with the loss. He worked five innings, allowing five hits and two runs with one walk and four strikeouts. Relievers Sam Hellinger, Tyler Garbee, and Karsen Lindell combined to work the final four innings. The only run against the bullpen was charged to Garbee.

The loss dropped the Dragons (8-4) into a first place tie with Lake County, who defeated Fort Wayne on Sunday.

The Dragons will open a six-game series at South Bend (3-7) on Tuesday, May 18 at 7:05 p.m. before returning to Day Air Ballpark on May 25 to host Quad Cities. On Tuesday, Noah Davis (0-2, 2.70) will start for the Dragons against South Bend’s Chris Kachmar (0-1, 6.48). The game can be heard on radio on WONE 980 AM or via the Dragons Mobile App.

Notes: Rey has had at least one hit in all 10 games he has played in this season…Dayton’s Miguel Hernandez went 0 for 3 to snap his seven-game hitting streak.