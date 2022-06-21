Dayton, Ohio—Lake County’s Johnathan Rodriguez hit two home runs, Mike Amditis went 4 for 4, and the Captains broke open a close game with six runs in the sixth inning on the way to an 11-2 win over the Dayton Dragons on Tuesday night.

The Dayton loss dropped the Dragons out of first place in the Midwest League East Division for the first time since April 15. Great Lakes, who defeated Fort Wayne 4-3, moved one-half game ahead of the Dragons. Dayton has three games to play while Great Lakes has two. The magic number for Great Lakes to clinch the first half title is two, while the Dragons magic number remained at four to clinch.

Game Recap: The Dragons took an early lead when Austin Hendrick belted a solo home run in the second inning, his third homer of the year. But Lake County scored two in the third to jump in front, 2-1, and they added another run in the fourth before exploding for six runs in the sixth to extend their lead to 9-1.

The Dragons scored in the seventh on a double by Hendrick and an RBI single by Jose Torres before Lake County closed out the scoring with a run in the ninth.

Dayton starting pitcher Evan Kravetz (3-1) was charged with the loss. He worked five innings, allowing three runs on six hits with one walk and seven strikeouts. Jake Gilbert worked just two-thirds of an inning but was charged with six earned runs, allowing four hits and two walks. Jake Gozzo tossed two and one-third innings, surrendering one run on four hits. Jake Stevenson allowed a solo home run in his only inning of work.

The Dragons finished the game with five hits. Hendrick was 2 for 4 with a home run and double. New Dayton catcher Daniel Vellojin was 2 for 3 with a double and has gone 4 for 6 over his first two games with the club.

Up Next: The Dragons host Lake County in a doubleheader on Wednesday. The first game will start at 5:35 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Thomas Farr (0-3, 6.03) and Connor Phillips (4-2, 3.00) will start for Dayton in the doubleheader.

