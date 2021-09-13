Dragons lose series finale at Lake County

EASTLAKE, Ohio – The Lake County Captains overcame a four-run deficit with six runs in the seventh inning on the way to a 7-5 win over the Dayton Dragons on Sunday night. The two clubs split the six-game series.

Dayton’s Jonathan Willems blasted a grand slam home run to break a 1-1 tie in the top of the sixth inning. But Dragons pitchers struggled to throw strikes in the seventh, issuing three walks while hitting two batters and throwing three wild pitches in the inning. A Dayton error also contributed to the six-run frame for Lake County. The Captains had only one hit in the inning and just four in the game.

Willems was 3 for 4 with the grand slam and two stolen bases to lead the Dayton offense. Juan Martinez added two hits and an RBI. Matt McLain had a hit, walk, and two stolen bases.

The Race: With six games to play, the Dragons continue to trail Cedar Rapids by four games in the race for the #2 seed in the playoffs. Cedar Rapids lost to Wisconsin on Sunday.

Up Next: The Dragons (59-54) do not play on Monday. They will open a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Christian Roa (1-2, 4.55) will start for the Dragons.