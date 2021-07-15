Dragons lose 5th straight, fall out of first

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Brandon Lewis collected three hits including a long home run to lead the Great Lakes Loons to a 10-3 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Thursday night. A crowd of 6,390 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark.

The loss was the fifth straight for the Dragons, who had not lost more than three consecutive games in 2021 prior to the current skid.

Great Lakes took command of the game in the first inning, scoring four runs against Dayton starting pitcher Eduardo Salazar, and then adding two more in the second to jump ahead 6-0.

The Dragons got a run in the bottom of the second before Lewis launched a two-run home run to center field in the third that made it 8-1. The home run by Lewis cleared the batter’s eye high above the center field fence and landed on Sears Street, one of the longest home runs in recent memory at Day Air Ballpark.

Dayton’s Juan Martinez delivered a two-run double in the bottom of the third to make it 8-3, but the Dragons did not have another hit until Reniel Ozuna’s double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Great Lakes scored two in the sixth to build their lead to 10-3, the eventual final.

Salazar (2-3) had a rough night for the Dragons, allowing eight earned runs in four innings. He surrendered eight hits and walked two with six strikeouts to take the loss.

The Dragons finished with just five hits. Francisco Urbaez was 2 for 4 to extend his hitting streak to 10 straight games and raise his batting average to .337, second best in the league. The league leader, Justin Yurchak of Great Lakes, had three hits to increase his average to .380.

The Race: The Dragons loss dropped them out of first place for the first time since June 6. Great Lakes took over the top spot in the East Division standings, one-half game ahead of the Dragons. Lake County is in third place, one game behind Great Lakes.

Up Next: The Dragons (34-28) host the Loons (35-28) in the fourth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Jeff Hoffman will start the game for the Dragons on an injury rehabilitation assignment. Bobby Miller (1-2, 2.48), the Dodgers first round draft pick in 2020, will start for Great Lakes.

On the Air: All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on 980 WONE AM Fox Sports. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

