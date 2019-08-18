Dragons level Lugnuts 6-0

Lansing, MICHIGAN (WDTN) Dayton pitchers Eduardo Salazar and Eddy Demurias combined on a five-hit shutout and Juan Martinez hit a two-run home run to lead the Dragons to a 6-0 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts on Saturday night. The Dragons evened their record on their seven-game road trip at 2-2.

The Dragons earned their seventh shutout win of the season and their first since July 20 at Kane County. The pitching performance came after Lansing had scored 19 runs in a game on Friday night against Fort Wayne.

Salazar (6-3) worked the first six innings to earn the win. He allowed five hits and one walk with four strikeouts. He permitted only one runner to reach third base and retired 10 of the last 11 batters he faced.

Demurias notched his third save by retiring all nine batters he faced. Lansing had only one base runner after the third inning.

The Dragons took a quick lead in the top of the first inning when Michael Siani led off the game with a single to right field and stole second. With two outs, Morgan Lofstrom singled off the glove of the first baseman to bring Siani in from second to make it 1-0.

In the sixth, the Dragons sent nine batters to the plate and scored four runs, all after the first two batters of the inning were retired. Mariel Bautista walked to start the rally and went from first to third on a hit-and-run single by Lofstrom. A wild pitch brought in Bautista to make it 2-0, and Juan Martinez followed with a home run to give the Dragons a 4-0 lead. The homer was Martinez’s eighth of the year. Matt Lloyd restarted the rally with a walk and went to third on a base hit by Jay Schuyler. Miguel Hernandez singled to bring in Lloyd and make it 5-0.

The Dragons closed out the scoring in the top of the ninth when Hernandez tripled to the right field corner with one out and eventually scored on a bases load hit batsman to force in the run.

The Dragons finished the night with eight hits. Hernandez was 3 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI. Lofstrom had two hits, a run scored, and an RBI. The Dragons were 3 for 8 with men in scoring position after going 3 for 24 in those situations in the previous series at Bowling Green.

Notes: Dragons outfielders Michael Siani and Mariel Bautista each made a great defensive play in the game. Click here to view Siani’s catch. Click here for Bautista’s catch.

Up Next: The Dragons (23-31, 51-73) meet the Lugnuts (28-26, 60-63) again on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. in the second game of the four-game series. Jhon De Jesus (2-13, 5.08) will start for the Dragons against Lansing’s Sean Wymer (7-11, 5.75).

The next Dragons home game is Wednesday, August 21 against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at 7:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. For Dragons 2019 ticket information, call (937) 228-2287.

