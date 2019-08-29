Dragons knock off Loons 5-3

Midland, MICHIGAN (WDTN) Jay Schuyler hit a two-run home run and the Dayton Dragons turned two big inning-ending doubles plays with the bases loaded as they held on to defeat the Great Lakes Loons 5-3 on Wednesday night. The game was the opener to a three-game series.

The Dragons built a 5-1 lead over the first four innings before Great Lakes scored two in the seventh, but Dragons relievers Eddy Demurias and Matt Pidich closed the door on the Loons comeback efforts.

The Dragons got the scoring started in the second inning when Schuyler doubled down the left field line and scored when Miles Gordon bounced a double off the right field fence. Gordon scored on Miguel Hernandez’s bloop hit to right field to make it 2-0.

The Dragons added two more runs in the third inning when Matt Lloyd doubled and scored on Schuyler’s fifth home run of the season to make it 4-0.

Great Lakes scored one run in the bottom of the third, but the Dragons responded with a run in the fourth when Hernandez singled with one out, went to second on a ground out, and scored on Michael Siani’s two-out single to give the Dragons a 5-1 lead.

The Loons loaded the bases with no one out in the fourth but came away empty as Dragons starting pitcher Clete Schmidt got a pair of ground balls including the inning-ending double play.

In the seventh, Great Lakes scored two runs and threatened to tie or take the lead. With the bases loaded and one out with Dayton leading 5-3, Demurias got an inning-ending double play to preserve the lead.

Matt Pidich entered the game to start the eighth and retired all six batters he faced for his seventh save.

Schmidt (2-1) was effective to earn the win, going five innings and allowing just one run on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Carlos Machorro followed Schmidt with one scoreless inning, allowing one hit with a strikeout.

The Dragons finished with nine hits, going 4 for 5 with men in scoring position. Schuyler, Hernandez, and Siani each had two hits. The Dragons had four extra base hits including Schuyler’s home run and double. Gordon and Lloyd also added doubles.

Up Next: The Dragons (28-37, 56-79) meet the Loons (36-29, 79-53) in the second game of the three-game series on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. Adrian Rodriguez (6-3, 3.03) will start for the Dragons, hoping to continue a great month of August for the native of Mexico. He has posted a 0.71 ERA for the month, allowing just two earned runs in 25.1 innings. Great Lakes will counter with Robinson Ortiz (3-5, 4.82).

The Dragons have three remaining home games in 2019. They are Saturday, August 31-Monday, September 2. For Dragons ticket information, call (937) 228-2287.

