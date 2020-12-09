Dragons invited to move up to become Reds “high-A” club

Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) —The Dayton Dragons have been invited to continue to operate as a Minor League franchise within the Cincinnati Reds organization as part of the new alignment constructed by Major League Baseball. The Reds announced their complete set of invitations to their four (4) affiliates today, inviting the Dragons as their Class A-Advanced (“High A”) club. The Dayton franchise previously played as the Class A (“Low A”) affiliate in its first 20 years of operations.

“We are pleased to have received the invitation, and we look forward to receiving and reviewing the complete terms and conditions of the new Player Development License,” noted Dragons President and General Manager Robert Murphy.

“The Dayton Dragons organization has been thrilled to partner with the Cincinnati Reds and proud of what has been a great relationship with Reds ownership and their Baseball Operations staff. Over 100 Dragons players have played in the Major Leagues including Reds generational favorites like Joey Votto, Adam Dunn, Jay Bruce, Todd Frazier, and Johnny Cueto, and many of today’s Reds players like Jesse Winker, Nick Senzel, Amir Garrett, and Tucker Barnhart. The opportunity to move up to the High A level would be an exciting change for our fans.”

“We couldn’t be happier to have the opportunity to continue our relationship with Dayton,” said Reds Vice President, General Manager Nick Krall. “It is well known within the game that the Dragons’ front office provides some of the best experiences in baseball for not only our players, but for visiting players and their Southwest Ohio fan base. For more than 20 years, they have been an important part in the development of Reds Major Leaguers, both on the field and in our communities.”