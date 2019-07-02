Dragons homer twice in win over Cubs

South Bend, INDIANA – Brian Rey delivered a pair of run-scoring doubles while Miles Gordon and Juan Martinez hit solo home runs as the Dayton Dragons defeated the South Bend Cubs 6-2 on Monday night. The win gave the Dragons a 2-5 record on their seven-game road trip. They return to Dayton on Tuesday.

The Dragons scored in the top of the first inning for the third straight game as Gordon lined a one-out home run, his second of the year, to make it 1-0. They added two more runs in the fourth when Jay Schuyler walked, went to second on a balk, and scored on Brian Rey’s double. Rey eventually scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.

South Bend scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to make it 3-2, but the Dragons responded with two runs in the sixth. Schuyler walked to start the inning and scored on Rey’s second RBI double of the night. Rey scored on a two-out single by Miguel Hernandez to make it 5-2. Martinez blasted a solo home run to left field in the eighth, his fifth homer of the year, to close out the scoring.

Dragons starting pitcher Lyon Richardson (2-5) was strong over his five innings of work to earn the win. Richardson, coming off his poorest start of the year last Wednesday at West Michigan when he allowed 10 hits and eight runs in one and two-thirds innings, gave up only three hits in five innings, allowing two runs with one walk and seven strikeouts. He threw 88 pitches, the most in a game by any Dragons pitcher this season.

Carlos Machorro replaced Richardson with a 5-2 lead to start the sixth inning and had to pitch out of a bases loaded jam after giving up a double and then two walks in the inning. He struck out two in the frame, getting a swinging strikeout on a 3-2 pitch to end the threat and strand all three runners.

Matt Pidich entered the game to start the seventh. He retired the side in order in his first inning of work. In the eighth, he allowed a two-out single before Miles Gordon made a diving catch in right field to end the inning. Connor Bennett pitched a scoreless ninth in a non-save situation, allowing a pair of two-out singles but getting two strikeouts in the inning.

The Dragons finished the night with eight hits including two each by Rey, Martinez, and Hernandez. Rey raised his batting average for the year to .298. The six runs marked the Dragons highest total on the road trip. They had scored a total of 11 runs in the previous six games but played one of their best all-around games of the second half on Monday as they hit and pitched well without committing an error.

Up Next: The Dragons (4-7, 32-49) return home to Fifth Third Field in Dayton on Tuesday night to host the Bowling Green Hot Rods (9-2, 48-33) at 7:00 p.m. James Marinan (2-8, 5.28) will start for the Dragons against Bowling Green’s Caleb Sampen (4-3, 2.29). Sampen pitched at Wright State University.

Tuesday night’s game will be followed by a fireworks show, presented by Associated Builders and Contractors. The Dragons will also host Bowling Green on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. The City of Dayton’s annual fireworks show from the nearby RiverScape will begin on Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. The city’s fireworks show will be viewable from certain vantage points in Fifth Third Field as well as the main plaza outside the ballpark.