Dragons hang on to beat Cubs 5-4

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) - Pabel Manzanero and Brian Rey each collected three hits to lead the Dayton Dragons to a come-from-behind 5-4 victory over the South Bend Cubs on Friday night. A crowd of 8,416 was in attendance at Fifth Third Field.

South Bend scored single runs in each of the first two innings to jump out to a 2-0 lead. The Dragons battled back to tie the game with two runs in the fourth. Rey singled with one out, went to third on Manzanero's ground rule double, and scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-1. Jay Schuyler followed with a double to left-center field to even the score.

The Dragons took the lead for good in the fifth. With two outs and the bases empty, Michael Siani walked and raced to third on Rey's single to left. Rey stole second. Manzanero followed with a ground ball toward the middle. South Bend shortstop Rafael Narea made a diving try, had the ball briefly, but lost it as he tried to get to his feet. Siani scored easily from third and Rey raced in from second to give Dayton a 4-2 lead.

The Dragons added an important run in the eighth when Manzanero singled with one out, went to second on a wild pitch, and scored on Schuyler's second RBI double of the night to make it 5-2.

In the ninth inning, South Bend collected three singles to bring in one run and put the tying run on first base with one out. An infield ground out brought in the second run of the inning and advanced the tying run to second with two outs. South Bend's Jonathan Sierra lined a hard one-hopper that was fielded by Dayton second baseman Randy Ventura, who threw to first to end the game.

The victory was awarded to Dragons reliever Alexis Diaz (5-2), who pitched three hitless, scoreless innings. He walked one and struck out three. Connor Bennett gave up two runs in the ninth but held on for his fourth save.

Dragons starting pitcher James Marinan worked four innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Matt Pidich worked a scoreless inning in the eighth to hold the lead.

The Dragons finished with 10 hits. Along with the three hit nights by Rey and Manzanero, Schuyler had two hits, both doubles.

Notes: The Dragons are 2-2 on their current six-game homestand.

Up Next: The Dragons (17-38) host South Bend (29-24) again on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Field in the second game of the three-game series. Lyon Richardson (0-4, 5.19) will start for the Dragons against Derek Casey (2-2, 6.30). The game will be televised on Dayton's CW (channel 26; Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013).

On the Air: All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE AM. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All Saturday and Sunday home games are televised on Dayton's CW (channel 26; Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013).

For Dragons 2019 ticket information, call (937) 228-2287.

Special announcement: In response to the widespread damage caused by the weather emergency on the night of May 27th, the Dragons will be accepting non-perishable food items at Fifth Third Field for all six games on the current home stand. Cash donations will also be accepted.

All non-perishable food items collected at Fifth Third Field through June 2 will be donated to the Foodbank, Inc. Additionally, the Dragons will conduct a "pass the bucket" at each game during this home stand for fans wishing to donate money. All proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross, Dayton Chapter.

All fans with tickets to any of the six games on the current home stand (May 28-June 2) who are unable to attend the game due to issues related to the weather damage may exchange their ticket to any future Dragons game in 2019 (based on availability).

