Dragons get walk off win against Hot Rods

Brian Rey’s double to the fence in left-center field brought in the winning run from second base with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods 6-5 on Wednesday night. The win was the third “walk-off” victory of the year for the Dragons.

The Dragons have won the first two games of the four-game series against the first place Hot Rods. They won Tuesday’s game 6-1. On Wednesday, they held a 5-2 lead through six innings before Bowling Green scored one in the seventh and two in the eighth to tie it at 5-5.

In the bottom of the ninth, Mariel Bautista led off by reaching on an error on a ground ball to shortstop, and Michael Siani’s two-strike sacrifice bunt moved Bautista to second. Rey followed by blasting a liner to the fence in left-center as Bautista scored easily to end the game.

The Dragons had a consistent offensive attack, scoring one run in five of the first six innings to jump out to a 5-2 lead. With the score tied 2-2 in the fourth, Randy Ventura’s two-out, run-scoring single gave the Dragons the lead. In the fifth, Siani scored from second base on a deep sacrifice fly to center field off the bat of Morgan Lofstrom. In the sixth, Claudio Finol’s two-out double brought in Miles Gordon from third to make it 5-2.

Dragons starting pitcher Connor Curlis worked five innings, allowing two runs on five hits with four walks and two strikeouts. Left-handed reliever Jerry D’Andrea replaced Curlis to start the sixth. D’Andrea worked a perfect sixth inning before suffering an injury in the seventh. He allowed a lead-off triple to Roberto Alvarez before Jordan Qsar ripped a liner back up the middle that struck D’Andrea on the pitching hand, forcing him to leave the game with the Dragons leading 5-3.

Eddy Demurias replaced D’Andrea with no one out in the seventh and a runner at first base and retired the next three hitters to end any further threat. But Demurias allowed four straight hits with one out in the eighth as Bowling Green tied the game. Matt Pidich entered the game with two on and one out in the eighth and struck out the first two batters he faced to end the inning. In the top of the ninth, Pidich allowed a lead-off double, but got the three hitters to strand the runner at third and set the stage for Rey’s heroics in the ninth. Pidich (2-3) was credited with the win.

The Dragons collected 12 hits. Siani was 3 for 4 with a triple and a stolen base. Bautista, Rey, Finol, and Gordon each had two hits.

Notes: Gordon is 8 for 13 (.615) with a home run over his last four games.

Up Next: The Dragons (17-21, 45-63) and Hot Rods (23-15, 62-46) meet in the third game of the series on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. Eduardo Salazar (5-2, 4.56) will start for the Dragons against Shane Baz (3-1, 3.40) of Bowling Green.

