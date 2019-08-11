Dragons get one-hit by Lugnuts

DAYTON, Ohio – Lansing starting pitcher Troy Watson and two relievers combined on a one-hit shutout as the Lugnuts defeated the Dayton Dragons 6-0 on Saturday night. The game featured the largest crowd of the year at Fifth Third Field as 8,945 were in attendance for American Celebration Night.

Watson and Dragons starting pitcher Connor Curlis battled on equal terms over the first five innings as neither club was able to mount a serious threat to score. But Lansing’s Griffin Conine delivered a two-out, two-run single in the top of the sixth to put the Lugnuts in front, 2-0.

With one out in the bottom of the sixth, Dayton’s Miles Gordon tripled to the right field corner, becoming the Dragons first base runner of the night. But Gordon was stranded at third and the Dragons did not have another hitter reach base. For the night, 27 of the 28 Dayton hitters were retired.

Lansing scored one run in the seventh and Conine hit a solo home run in the eighth inning as the Lugnuts slowly pulled away from the Dragons. They added two more runs in the ninth to close out the scoring.

Curlis was the tough-luck losing pitcher to fall to 4-4. He allowed two unearned runs in five and two-thirds innings without issuing a walk. He struck out four.

Up Next: The Dragons (21-27, 49-69) host Lansing (24-24, 56-61) on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. in the second game of the three-game series. Eduardo Salazar (5-2, 4.34) will start for the Dragons against Lansing’s Troy Miller (4-7, 5.24). The game will be televised on Dayton’s CW (channel 26; Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013).