Dayton, Ohio—Nick Quintana’s two-out, three-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning propelled the Dayton Dragons into the lead as part of a seven-run inning in a 7-2 victory over the South Bend Cubs on Thursday night. The game was played after the completion of Wednesday’s suspended game. South Bend won the suspended game 8-4 in 10 innings.

A crowd of 7,414 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dragons finished the night with a record of 32-15 on the season. They are in first place, five and one-half games ahead of the Great Lakes Loons in the Midwest League East Division with 19 games to play.

Game Recap: The Dragons trailed 2-0 entering the bottom of the eighth in the regularly-scheduled game before exploding for a season-high seven runs in an inning, all coming after two men were out. Allan Cerda delivered a run-scoring double to drive in Rece Hinds to get the scoring started. After a pair of walks loaded the bases, Quintana lined a double to the left field fence, driving in all three runners to give Dayton a 4-2 lead. One batter later, Elly De La Cruz drilled a three-run home run off the batter’s eye in center field to make it 7-2 and close out the scoring. The homer was the ninth of the season for De La Cruz.

Dayton starting pitcher Thomas Farr delivered his best performance of the season, tossing six innings and allowing just one run on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Reliever Jake Gilbert (3-1) earned the win, tossing the final two innings and allowing no runs on one hit with no walks and three strikeouts.

The Dragons finished the game with 10 hits. Hinds and Thompson each had two.

In the first game, Dayton trailed 3-0 in the sixth inning when the game was suspended on Wednesday. They battled back to trail 3-1 in the bottom of the ninth when Garrett Wolforth blasted a game-tying home run with a man on base to push the game to extra innings. South Bend scored five runs in the top of the 10th inning on the way to the win.

Thompson, De La Cruz, and Wolforth each had two hits in the suspended game for Dayton. Dayton reliever Jake Gozzo had his best game of the year in the contest, tossing three shutout innings without allowing a hit with one walk and four strikeouts as the Dragons battled back to tie the game.

Notes: De La Cruz extended his hitting streak to 10 straight games, the longest of the year for a Dayton batter…The Dragons have won two of three so far in the series with South Bend.

Up Next: The Dragons host South Bend on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark. Connor Phillips (2-2, 2.53), the Midwest League strikeout leader, will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.