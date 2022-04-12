Eastlake, Ohio (WDTN) —The Lake County Captains broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the seventh inning and held on to defeat the Dayton Dragons 5-1 on Tuesday night. The game was the start to a six-game series between the two clubs at Lake County.

Dayton starting pitcher Joe Boyle worked four scoreless innings without allowing a hit. He struck out seven and walked four before giving way to reliever Jake Gilbert in the fifth with the game still scoreless. Gilbert did not allow a run in the fifth before surrendering a solo home run in the sixth to Lake County’s Joe Naranjo that gave the Captains a 1-0 lead.

The Dragons quickly tied the game in the top of the seventh when Elly De La Cruz singled, stole second, and scored on the same play on a pair of throwing errors to make it 1-1.

But Lake County answered with four runs in the bottom of the seventh as the first six batters reached base safely on two singles, a walk, an error, and two more walks. Those runs closed out the scoring for the night.

Dayton finished with five hits including two by catcher Mat Nelson. Dragons pitchers limited Lake County to four hits but issued seven walks including two with the bases loaded in the seventh inning.

Dragons reliever Nick Hanson (0-1) was charged with the loss. He allowed four runs (two earned) in two thirds of an inning, giving up two hits and three walks with one strikeout.

Notes: Former Cubs outfielder Albert Almora, Jr. served as the Dragons designated hitter on a Triple-A injury rehab assignment. Almora is on the injured list with Louisville. He went 1 for 4 with a ninth inning single…The Dragons had just one at-bat in the game with a runner in scoring position, while Lake County had numerous opportunities but went 0 for 10 with men in scoring position.

Up Next: The Dragons (2-2) play at Lake County (3-1) again on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. in the second game of the six-game series. James Proctor, a product of Princeton University, will make his first start of the season for the Dragons. Dayton returns home to Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Tuesday, April 19 when they host the West Michigan Whitecaps at 7:05 p.m. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.