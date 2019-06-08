Dragons extend winning streak to five

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DAYTON, Ohio - Miles Gordon went 4 for 4 with a home run and Dayton starting pitcher Lyon Richardson tossed five strong innings to earn his first career victory as the Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 9-4 on Friday night. A crowd of 7,674 at Fifth Third Field saw the Dragons earn their fifth straight victory.

The Dragons five-game winning streak is their longest since they won six straight games, April 29-May 5, 2018.

The Dragons employed a consistent attack at the plate, scoring in six of their eight offensive innings. As they have done throughout their winning streak, they put pressure on the defensive with an aggressive running game, stealing four bases including two by Michael Siani. The Dragons have stolen 12 bases over their last four games.

Richardson, the Cincinnati Reds second round draft pick in 2018 out of Jensen Beach High School in Florida, kept the TinCaps off the scoreboard until they picked up a single run in his final inning of the game, the fifth.

The Dragons scored two runs in the top of the first inning to take an early lead. Siani led off the inning with a single and Gordon followed with a bunt hit. Jay Schuyler singled to load the bases with no one out, and Pabel Manzanero delivered an infield hit to bring in Siani and make it 1-0. One batter later, Juan Martinez grounded out to drive in Gordon and make it 2-0.

Dayton's Miguel Hernandez blasted a long home run to lead off the second inning and give the Dragons a 3-0 lead. The Dragons scored again in the fourth when Randy Ventura singled with one out and eventually scored from second on an infield single by Gordon to make it 4-0.

After Fort Wayne scored one run in the top of the fifth, the Dragons responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the same inning. Brian Rey's run-scoring double was the key hit in the inning.

Fort Wayne scored again in the top of the sixth to make it 6-2, but the Dragons again responded with a two-run bottom half of the inning. Siani started the rally by drawing a walk and Gordon singled him to third base. Manzanero's infield ground out drove in Siani, and Gordon eventually scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-2. Gordon connected on a solo home run in the eighth inning to give the Dragons a 9-2 lead. Fort Wayne scored two in the ninth against Dragons reliever Moises Nova before Eddy Demurias entered the game to get a ground ball double play to complete the win.

Richardson went five innings, allowing one run on three hits with two walks and one strikeout to earn the win.

The Dragons scored nine runs for the second straight night. Along with Gordon's big night, Siani had a hit, two walks, two stolen bases, and two runs scored.

Notes: The last two innings of the game was played with only one umpire. Edwin Jiminez, the home plate umpire for the first six and one-half innings, was forced to leave the game, apparently due to illness before the Dragons batted in the bottom of the seventh. Kevin Mandzek, who was on the bases, moved behind the plate and umpired the remainder of the game with a solo effort.

Up Next: The Dragons (22-39) host the TinCaps (28-31) in the second game of the series at Fifth Third Field on Saturday night at 7:08 p.m. James Marinan (2-6, 5.13) will start for the Dragons against Ryan Weathers (2-1, 3.00). Weathers, the San Diego Padres first round draft pick in 2018, is the son of former Reds reliever David Weathers. Games against Fort Wayne on Saturday and Sunday will be televised on Dayton's CW (channel 26; Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013). The homestand will continue with games on every date through Thursday, June 13.