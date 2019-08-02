Dragons earn second straight walk off win

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) Nate Scantlin scored from first base on Mariel Bautista’s one-out double in the bottom of the ninth inning to break a 2-2 tie as the Dayton Dragons notched their second straight “walk-off” win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods, winning 3-2 on Thursday night at Fifth Third Field. The Dragons have won the first three games of the series and will go for the sweep on Friday.

After winning on a walk-off double by Brian Rey in the bottom of the ninth inning on Wednesday, the Dragons came to bat in the bottom of the ninth on Thursday with the score tied, 2-2. Scantlin walked on a 3-2 pitch with one out. Bautista followed with a line drive hit toward the right field corner. Bowling Green right fielder Ruben Cardenas raced toward the line and cut the ball off short of the warning track as Scantlin raced around second base toward third. Dragons third base coach Luis Bolivar saw that the throw from Cardenas was coming in to second base and waved Scantlin around third. He scored without a throw home to end the game.

The Dragons jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning against Bowling Green starting pitcher Shane Baz, who fired multiple pitches in the game that reached 100 mph. The Dragons loaded the bases on singles by Mariel Bautista and Brian Rey and a walk to Juan Martinez. Bautista scored with two outs on Baz’s wild pitch.

Bowling Green scored two runs in the top of the seventh to take a brief 2-1 lead before the Dragons tied the game in the bottom of the same inning. Miguel Hernandez singled to start the rally and went to third on Scantlin’s single. Hernandez eventually scored on Michael Siani’s ground out to tie the game.

Dragons starting pitcher Eduardo Salazar was outstanding, firing six scoreless innings. He allowed just two hits and one walk and five strikeouts. Moises Nova replaced Salazar and allowed two runs in the seventh before being replaced by Clate Schmidt with two outs in the eighth and runners at first and second. Schmidt issued a walk to load the bases before notching a strikeout on a 3-2 pitch to Midwest League active home run leader Chris Betts to end the inning. Schmidt worked a scoreless top of the ninth and was credited with the win.

The Dragons finished with seven hits. Bautista had his fourth straight two-hit game.

Notes: The win was the fourth walk-off victory of the season for the Dragons.

Up Next: The Dragons (18-21, 46-63) and Hot Rods (23-16, 62-47) meet in the last game of the four-game series on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. Jhon De Jesus (2-10, 5.31) will start for the Dragons.

