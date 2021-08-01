Dragons drop series with 7-2 loss

DAYTON, Ohio – Jose Tena hit two home runs to lead the Lake County Captains to a 7-2 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Sunday afternoon. A crowd of 6,980 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark.

The Captains won four of six games in the series and dropped the Dragons to third place in the standings. Dayton is one and one-half games behind first place Great Lakes.

Both Dayton runs in the game came on solo home runs. Mariel Bautista connected on an opposite field home run to right in the third inning, his second homer of the year that tied the ballgame. In the bottom of the ninth, Garrett Wolforth blasted a long home run to right-center field, his first with Dayton, after Lake County had opened a big lead.

As they did in each of their wins in the series, Lake County produced a big inning to break open a close game. The score was tied 1-1 before the Captains scored one run in the fifth, and then they added four more in the seventh to extend their lead to 6-1.

The Dragons collected just four hits and did not have a base runner after Wolforth walked with two outs in the third inning until Wolforth’s homer with one out in the ninth.

The loss was charged to Major League reliever Michael Feliz, his second of the series on an injury rehabilitation assignment. Feliz entered the game with the score tied 1-1 in the fifth and allowed a solo home run to Tena in his only inning of work. Dragons reliever Vin Timpanelli had a rough afternoon, allowing four runs in the seventh, his first inning of work, and one more in the eighth.

The Race: Lake County jumped over the Dragons into second place in the standings. Dayton is now in third place, one and one-half games behind Great Lakes in the East Division of the High-A Central League.

Up Next: The Dragons (41-36) do not play on Monday. They open a 13-game road trip on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. at West Michigan (36-41). Eduardo Salazar (2-4, 4.08) will pitch for Dayton.