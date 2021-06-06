Dragons drop series finale at Lake County

EASTLAKE, Ohio – The Lake County Captains scored seven runs in the second inning and went on to defeat the Dayton Dragons 14-4 on Sunday afternoon. The game was a reversal of Saturday night’s 15-4 Dragons win over the Captains. Lake County won four of six games in the series.

Lake County hit three home runs in the game including two in the second inning when they sent 11 batters to the plate and collected seven hits. They built their lead to 14-1 by the end of the fifth inning.

After scoring 15 runs on Saturday night, the Dragons wasted no time getting in the run column on Sunday. Jacob Hurtubise walked to start the game, stole second, went to third on a passed ball, and scored on Quincy McAfee’s ground out to third base to make it 1-0. But Lake County responded, keyed by Jose Tena’s big day at the plate. Tena had two doubles, a triple, and four runs batted in.

The Dragons closed out the scoring in the seventh when McAfee delivered a three-run double.

McAfee drove in all four Dayton runs on the day. Jonathan Willems went 3 for 4 with a double as part of a seven-hit Dragons attack. Alex McGarry added a double and single.

Dragons starting pitcher Spencer Stockton (2-1) was charged with the loss. After pitching a perfect first inning, he struggled in the second, allowing all seven runs and seven hits before being lifted with two outs.

The Race: The Dragons (16-14) are tied for second place, one-half game behind first place West Michigan in the East Division standings. West Michigan lost to Great Lakes on Sunday as the Loons won their third game in a row and moved into a tie with the Dragons for second.

Up Next: Dayton opens a 12-game, 13-day homestand on Tuesday, June 8 against the Great Lakes Loons at 7:05 p.m. as Day Air Ballpark returns to full capacity. Lyon Richardson (1-1, 1.33) will start for the Dragons.