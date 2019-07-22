Dragons drop finale at Kane Co.

GENEVA, Ill. – The Kane County Cougars scored five runs in the seventh inning to overcome a 3-2 deficit and defeat the Dayton Dragons 9-3 on Monday afternoon. The Dragons finished their six-game road trip with a 3-3 record, losing the last two at Kane County.

The Dragons trailed for most of the game, falling behind 2-0 in the second inning before briefly taking the lead in the top of the seventh with two runs in the frame. Mariel Bautista’s run-scoring single brought in the first run of the inning to tie the score at 2-2, and Randy Ventura eventually scored on an error to give Dayton the lead.

But in the bottom of the seventh, the first seven Kane County batters reached base safely as they scored five runs before an out was recorded. Three straight hits to start the inning, followed by two walks including one with the bases loaded, an error that allowed a run to score, and a two-run double gave the Cougars a 7-3 lead. They added two more runs in the eighth to close out the scoring.

The Dragons finished the day with eight hits including two each by Bautista and Pabel Manzanero. Michael Siani had a hit in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 straight games. Siani also stole his 30th base of the season.

The Dragons got quality relief work from Eddy Demurias, who worked three scoreless innings beginning in the third to give the club a chance to battle back from their early two-run deficit. The loss was charged to Ryan Campbell (1-1), who pitched a scoreless sixth inning before allowing the first four batters to reach in the seventh. He was charged with four runs in an inning of work.

The Dragons began the day one game behind wildcard leader Lansing, who will host Clinton tonight. The Dragons have 40 games remaining to play.

Notes: The Dragons announced on Monday that Nick Lodolo, the Cincinnati Reds 2019 first round draft pick, will be added to the roster and start the game on Thursday at Fifth Third Field against the Great Lakes Loons at 7:00 p.m.

Up Next: The Dragons (14-16, 42-58) do not play on Tuesday. They open a three-game series at Fifth Third Field in Dayton on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. against Great Lakes (16-14, 59-38). Lyon Richardson (2-7, 4.61) will start for the Dragons.