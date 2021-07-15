Dragons drop doubleheader to Great Lakes

DAYTON, Ohio – The Great Lakes Loons battled back from a four-run deficit to defeat the Dayton Dragons 7-5 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday, then shutout the Dragons on three hits in game two to win 7-0 and earn a sweep of the twin bill.

In the first game, the Dragons scored four runs in the second inning to take a 4-0 lead before Great Lakes came back to eventually tie the score and send the game to extra innings. After both teams were held scoreless in the eighth, the Loons scored three runs in the top of the ninth to take a 7-4 lead. The Dragons got the winning run to the plate with no one out in the bottom of the ninth after Jacob Hurtubise delivered a run-scoring single to make it 7-5 and Francisco Urbaez followed with a hit to move Hurtubise to second. But the next three batters were retired to end the game.

Hurtubise led a 12-hit Dayton attack in game one, going 3 for 5 with a double and two runs batted in. Victor Ruiz and Miguel Hernandez each had two hits.

In the second game, Great Lakes pitchers Logan Boyer and Alec Gamboa combined for a three-hit shutout. The Loons scored one run in the top of the first inning before adding three more in the third and three in the sixth to close out the scoring.

Dragons starting pitcher Lyon Richardson (2-4) was charged with the loss. He worked four innings, allowing four runs on nine hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.

The Dragons have lost four straight games for the first time in 2021.

Notes: The first game loss came in the type of game the Dragons have consistently won this season. For just the second time all year, the Dragons lost a game that they had led by at least three runs. The Dragons were 21-8 in games decided by two runs or less before falling 7-5, and they were 11-1 at home when scoring the first run of the game (they led 4-0 after two innings)…In the second game, the Dragons suffered their first home shutout loss of the season and fifth shutout loss overall…The Dragons have struggled in doubleheaders this season, posting a record of 2-8 in those games. They are 32-19 in single games…Urbaez extended his hitting streak to nine straight games while Victor Ruiz pushed his hitting streak to eight games. Both players had hits in each game of the doubleheader.

The Race: The Dragons saw their lead in the East Division standings cut to one-half game over Great Lakes and Lake County. They trail Cedar Rapids by one-half game in the race for the #2 playoff seed.

Up Next: The Dragons (34-27) host the Loons (34-28) in the third game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Eduardo Salazar (2-2, 3.34) will pitch for Dayton against Jose Martínez (3-1, 3.61).