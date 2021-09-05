Dragons drop DH to Lansing

DAYTON, Ohio – Lansing pitchers limited the Dayton Dragons to a single run over the course of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon, sweeping the Dragons by scores of 5-1 and 2-0. A crowd of 7,536 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark.

The Dragons scored the first run of the day in the bottom of the first inning of game one when Matt McLain delivered an RBI single to bring in Jacob Hurtubise from second base and give Dayton a 1-0 lead. But the Dragons could add to their run total over the rest of the afternoon. Lansing tied the game with a run in the second, took the lead with one run in the fourth, and added three more in the sixth to close out the scoring.

In game two, the Dragons were limited to just one hit, a first inning single by Ivan Johnson, as Lansing scored two runs in the second to account for the only scoring of the game.

Dayton collected just six hits in the doubleheader. Jacob Hurtubise was 2 for 5 with a walk to lead the offense.

Dayton starting pitcher Carson Spiers (5-4) was charged with the loss in game one. He worked five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Second game starter Evan Kravetz (0-1) recorded the decision, working three innings and giving up two runs on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

The Dragons bullpen in the second game combined to retire all 12 batters they faced. Andy Fisher worked two and one-third innings, striking out two. Stevie Branche struck out all five batters he faced with a fastball that reached 99 mph several times in his outing.

The Race: The Dragons are three games behind Cedar Rapids and Great Lakes in the race for the final playoff spot with 12 games to play.

Up Next: The Dragons (56-52) do not play on Monday. They travel to Eastlake, Ohio to open a six-game series with the Lake County Captains (57-50) on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. James Proctor will make his second start for the Dragons after throwing four scoreless innings in his first outing Wednesday.