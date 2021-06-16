Dragons down Tincaps 3-2

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton starting pitcher Noah Davis allowed just one hit over six shutout innings and Miguel Hernandez had two hits and a run batted in to lead the Dragons to a 3-2 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Wednesday night at Day Air Ballpark. A crowd of 5,863 saw the Dragons improve their record on the current homestand to 6-2.

Davis retired the first 11 batters of the game before allowing a two-out double in the fourth, which turned out to be the only hit he would surrender on the night. Davis (1-4) lasted six strong innings, allowing no runs with one walk and seven strikeouts to earn his first win of the season.

The Dragons took the lead in the second inning when Jose Tello singled through the middle with one out, went to third on Michael Siani’s double to the left field corner, and scored on Miguel Hernandez’s sacrifice fly to center to make it 1-0. The Dragons added two more runs in the fourth as Quin Cotton delivered a two-out run-scoring single and another run scored on a balk to give the Dragons a 3-0 lead.

Fort Wayne scored one run in the seventh and another in the eighth to cut the Dragons lead to 3-2. Dayton reliever Francis Peguero replaced Matt Gill with runners at first and second and two outs in the eighth and got a ground out to end the threat and preserve the one-run lead. Peguero then pitched a perfect ninth inning, getting two strikeouts, to earn his team-leading fourth save.

The Dragons finished with seven hits. Hernandez extended his hitting streak to 10 straight games, joining Brian Rey and Jacob Hurtubise as Dayton players to push hitting streaks into double-digits in 2021. Francisco Urbaez had two hits to raise his batting average to .314.

The Dragons have won the first two games of the series with Fort Wayne. They improved their home record on the year to 13-7. They are 7-1 in one-run games at home.

The Race: With the win, the Dragons (22-16) remained in first place and increased their lead to two games over second place Lake County in the East Division standings. Lake County defeated West Michigan 4-2 on Wednesday to jump ahead of the Whitecaps and move into second place.

Notes: The Dragons announced a change to their starting rotation. Carson Spiers has been added to the rotation and will pitch on Friday. Spencer Stockton has been moved from the rotation to the bullpen.

Up Next: The Dragons host Fort Wayne in the third game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. Graham Ashcraft (3-1, 2.67) will pitch for Dayton against Gabe Mosser (1-3, 5.81). Ashcraft, whose first pitch of his last start was clocked at 99 mph, has not allowed an earned run over his last three outings covering 18 innings.

On the Air: All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on 980 WONE AM Fox Sports. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.