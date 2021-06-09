Dragons down 5, comeback to stun the Loons 6-5

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) – Dayton’s Reniel Ozuna blasted a game-tying two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and Francisco Urbaez delivered a game-winning RBI single four batters later as the Dragons defeated the Great Lakes Loons 6-5 on Wednesday night.

After coming back from a 7-0 deficit to win on Tuesday in the series opener, the Dragons battled back on Wednesday after trailing 5-0 after three innings. The game marked the fifth time this season that the Dragons have won a game after trailing by at least four runs, and their seventh win after trailing by three or more.

The Dragons scored single runs in the fourth, sixth, and seventh innings to pull to within two runs at 5-3 as their bullpen shutout the Loons over the middle and late innings for the second straight night. Quin Cotton’s solo home run in the fourth, his sixth homer of the year, started the comeback.

Trailing 5-3 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, Victor Ruiz reached on an infield single to bring the tying run to the plate. Ozuna, who just joined the ballclub from extended spring training on Sunday, came to the plate in the #9 spot in the batting order, having struck out in all four of his plate appearances since arriving. On a 3-2 pitch, Ozuna drilled a home run to left field to tie the game at 5-5.

Jacob Hurtubise following with a single through the middle to put the winning run on base with one out. Quincy McAfee followed with a deep drive to right field. Andy Pages went back to the edge of the warning track and was in position to make the catch, but the ball slid off his glove as he reached forward. Hurtubise was able to race around to third on the play as McAfee went to second on a two-base error. After Cotton was intentionally walked to load the bases, Urbaez lined a base hit toward the right field corner to bring in Hurtubise and give the Dragons a walk-off win.

The victory was credited to Dragons reliever Pedro Garcia (2-1), who worked two scoreless innings. Matt Gill also tossed two innings of scoreless relief after entering the game in the sixth.

Hurtubise was again in the middle of the Dragons comeback, going 1 for 2 with three walks, two runs scored, and his 19th stolen base of the season. He entered the game as the league leader in On-Base Percentage, and reached safely in four of five plate appearances.

The Race: The Dragons (18-14) remained in first place with the win, one game ahead of Lake County in the East Division standings.

Up Next: Dayton hosts Great Lakes again on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the third game of the six-game series. Noah Davis (0-4, 4.15) will start for the Dragons against Clayton Beeter (0-1, 3.68).