Dragons do it again, win streak extends to 9 in a row

Michael Siani went 4 for 4 and Jay Schuyler drove in two runs to lead the Dayton Dragons to a 5-4 victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Tuesday night. The win was the ninth in a row for the Dragons and their third straight one-run victory.

The Dragons nine-game winning streak is tied for the third longest in franchise history, trailing only the club-record 13-game winning streak in 2002 and a 10-gamer in 2007.

Siani has been the Midwest League’s top hitter in June, hitting a league-best .447 in 10 games. He also leads the league in hits, runs scored, and stolen bases for the month.

The Dragons took a 5-3 lead to the ninth inning and held on for the win despite three hits in the frame by the Whitecaps. West Michigan scored one run with two outs to cut their deficit to 5-4 and had runners at first and second when Dragons reliever Eddy Demurias struck out Rey Rivera to end the game.

West Michigan got the scoring started with single runs in the second and third innings to take a 2-0 lead. The Dragons battled back to tie the game in the third when Randy Ventura walked and Siani singled to right to move Ventura to third. Schuyler followed with a line drive double to the right field corner to drive in both Ventura and Siani to make it 2-2.

The Dragons took the lead in the fourth with a three-run inning. Juan Martinez started the inning with a base hit and Bren Spillane singled Martinez around to third. Brian Rey’s infield ground out brought in Martinez to give the Dragons a 3-2 lead, and Miguel Hernandez’s sacrifice fly scored Spillane to make it 4-2. Ventura then reached on an infield single and went to second on an error. Siani lined a single to center to drive in Ventura and give the Dragons a 5-2 lead.

West Michigan scored in the sixth to cut their deficit to 5-3 and scored with two outs in the ninth on an RBI hit by Ulrich Bojarski to close out the scoring.

Dragons starting pitcher Jhon De Jesus lasted just three innings, throwing more than 80 pitches. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with three walks and two strikeouts, battling control issues. One of the runs against De Jesus came on a bases-loaded hit batsman after a pair of walks earlier in the inning.

Eduardo Salazar replaced De Jesus to start the fourth and worked three good innings, allowing one run on three hits without a walk or strikeout. Salazar was credited with the win and improved to 4-0. Matt Pidich entered the game to start the seventh and worked two scoreless innings, allowing one hit with one strikeout. Demurias earned his second save by preserving the lead in the ninth, his only inning of work.

The Dragons 12-hit attack was led by Siani’s 4 for 4 night. Juan Martinez broke a 5 for 32 slump with three hard singles and he scored a run. Schuyler had two hits and two RBI.

Up Next: The Dragons (26-39) and Whitecaps (20-45) meet in the second game of the series on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. Lyon Richardson (1-4, 4.56) will start for the Dragons against Robbie Welhaf (2-1, 1.33). The series will continue through Thursday.

On the Air: All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE AM. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

All Saturday and Sunday home games are televised on Dayton’s CW (channel 26; Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013).

For Dragons 2019 ticket information, call (937) 228-2287.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.