Dragons crush Caps extend win streak to 5

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Alex McGarry had two hits including a two-run double to lead a 12-hit attack as the Dayton Dragons defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps 7-3 on Friday night. A crowd of 7,129 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark as the Dragons won their fifth straight game.

The Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a two-out, run-scoring double by Victor Ruiz. After West Michigan tied the game in the second, Dayton jumped ahead in the fourth when McGarry singled, went to second when Michael Siani walked, and scored on a bouncer through the middle by Miguel Hernandez to make it 2-1. Mariel Bautista’s sacrifice fly brought in Siani from third to give the Dragons a 3-1 lead.

Dayton added two more runs in the fifth inning. Jacob Hurtubise and Francisco Urbaez both had hits to start the inning, and McGarry’s double to left brought them both in to score to make it 5-1. After West Michigan scored one run in the top of the sixth, Quin Cotton delivered a two-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the inning to make it 6-2. West Michigan scored once more in the seventh before Dayton closed out the scoring in the eighth when Bautista singled, stole second, and eventually scored on a wild pitch.

Dragons starting pitcher Eduardo Salazar (2-2) worked six strong innings, allowing two runs on five hits with no walks and seven strikeouts to earn the win. Tyler Garbee followed Salazar by making his first appearance in nearly two months after being shut down with a strained oblique. Garbee allowed a home run to the first batter he faced but then retired six of the next seven without a ball leaving the infield. After Garbee’s two inning stint, Daniel Duarte pitched a scoreless ninth, allowing a lead-off single before retiring the next three.

McGarry, Hurtubise, and Cotton each had two hits for Dayton. Cotton extended his hitting streak to eight straight games.

Notes: The Dragons eclipsed their previous longest winning streak of the year. They won four straight games June 8-11…The Dragons are 12-4 over their last 16 home games at Day Air Ballpark…The Dragons are batting .328 in the four games played in the series so far with West Michigan, with two games to play. Their best team batting average in a series this season is .261.

The Race: The Dragons are two games ahead of Great Lakes in the East Division standings. Lake County is in third place, two and one-half games out of first. Both Great Lakes and Lake County lost on Thursday night.

Up Next: The Dragons (34-23) host West Michigan (25-31) in the fifth game of the series at Day Air Ballpark on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Noah Davis (2-4, 3.40) will pitch for Dayton against Kieder Montero (2-6, 4.98). Davis will be activated from the injured list prior to the game after missing one start with a blister on the third finger of his pitching hand.