Dragons cruise to 12-1 win on Sunday

Midland, Mich. – Starting pitcher Lyon Richardson tossed five scoreless innings while Quin Cotton and Bren Spillane belted solo home runs as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Great Lakes Loons 12-1 on Sunday afternoon.

With the win, the Dragons completed a very successful season-opening road series at Great Lakes, winning five of six games. The only Dayton loss was a rain-shortened six-inning game on Thursday that Great Lakes won 1-0. The Dragons outscored the Loons 40-16 in the series.

The Dragons mounted a relentless offensive attack throughout the day. They scored two runs in the second inning and another in the third on Cotton’s home run to make it 3-0. The Dragons took a commanding 6-0 lead with three runs in the fourth, then broke the game open with five runs in the seventh to lead 11-0. Spillane’s homer in the eighth made it 12-0 before Great Lakes scored their only run in the bottom of the eighth.

Miguel Hernandez had two hits in his first two plate appearances and drove in two early runs for Dayton as the Dragons built their lead. Hot-hitting Brian Rey had a three-run double in the seventh to raise his league-leading RBI total on the year to 12 in five games. Eric Yang also had two hits for Dayton as the Dragons established a season high for runs in a game.

Richardson earned the win, allowing four hits and no runs in five innings, striking out six while walking one. Jacques Pucheu tossed two scoreless innings of relief, giving up one hit with two walks and one strikeout. Karsen Lindell worked one inning and allowed the only Loons run. Francis Peguero worked the ninth.

The Dragons held onto sole possession of first place in the Central League East Division with their 5-1 record.

The Dragons will open their 21st home season on Tuesday, May 11 at 7:05 p.m. against the Lansing Lugnuts at Day Air Ballpark. The game will open a six-game series that continues through Sunday, May 16. On Tuesday, Eduardo Salazar, who fired five scoreless innings in the second game of the season on May 5, will start for the Dragons against Lansing’s Seth Shuman.