Dragons complete series sweep over Beloit

DAYTON, Ohio – Bren Spillane and Claudio Finol each collected three hits to lead a 14-hit attack as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Beloit Snappers 9-1 on Monday night. The Dragons completed a three-game sweep of the Snappers and ended their nine-game homestand with a record of 5-4.

The win also pulled the Dragons to within two games of the wildcard spot in the East Division second half race. They are 11-13 in the half.

The Dragons scored runs in each of the first five innings to build an 8-0 lead. Meanwhile, Dragons starting pitcher Eduardo Salazar shut down the Snappers without a run over the course of his second start of the year. Salazar, who made 24 relief appearances before being moved from the bullpen to the starting rotation, lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing five hits and two walks but no runs with four strikeouts.

In the first inning, Michael Siani walked, stole second, went to third base on a hit by Claudio Finol, and scored on Bren Spillane’s bouncer over third to make it 1-0. The Dragons scored again in the second when Jay Schuyler singled and scored from first on Juan Martinez’s double to the left field corner. Martinez went to third base on Miguel Hernandez’s infield single and scored on a ground ball double play to make it 3-0.

In the third, the Dragons added another run when Martinez walked with the bases loaded to bring in Spillane, who had singled earlier in the inning. The Dragons broke the game open with three runs in the fourth, getting an RBI single by Spillane followed by a two-run home run by Pabel Manzanero to make it 7-0. The homer was Manzanero’s 10th of the year.

The Dragons added another run in the fifth on an RBI single by Hernandez, and after Beloit scored their only run in the sixth, Dayton closed out the scoring in the seventh when Siani singled and scored from first base on Finol’s double.

Dragons reliever Adrian Rodriguez (4-2) was credited with the win. He worked two and one-third innings, allowing three hits and one run with no walks and three strikeouts in relief of Salazar. Jerry D’Andrea replaced Rodriguez to start the eighth inning and tossed two scoreless frames, allowing one hit and one walk.

Spillane was 3 for 5 with two runs batted in and two runs scored. Finol was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Siani had two hits, two walks, and three runs scored. Hernandez had two hits and an RBI. Manzanero had a home run and two runs batted in.

Up Next: The Dragons (11-13, 38-55) do not play on Tuesday. They open a six-game road trip in Davenport, Iowa on Wednesday against the Quad Cities River Bandits (14-9, 57-32) at 7:35 p.m. (EDT). The game will open a three-game series in Davenport. Jhon De Jesus (2-8, 4.64) will start for the Dragons against Jonathan Bermudez (2-0, 5.55) of Quad Cities.

The next home game is Wednesday, July 24 against the Great Lakes Loons at 7:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Field.